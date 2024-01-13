A series of multiple earthquakes jolted Oklahoma City on Saturday, January 13, 2024, according to the United States Geological Survey. According to reports, the quakes took place in quick succession, with the highest one measuring 4.2 on the Richer Scale. Meanwhile, no casualties due to the earthquakes have been reported so far in the region. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Hits Texas.

Earthquake in US

BREAKING: Multiple earthquakes hit Oklahoma, one of them measuring 4.4 magnitude pic.twitter.com/IP8ZRxgqXr — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 13, 2024

