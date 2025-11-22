An earthquake hit the United States today, November 22. According to news agency Insider Paper, the earthquake hit the US state of Alaska. The earthquake was felt in Alaska's Anchorage. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Earthquake of Magnitude 7.5 Strikes Drake Passage Between South America and Antarctica, No Tsunami Warning or Damage Reported.

Earthquake Hits Alaska

BREAKING: Earthquake felt in Anchorage, Alaska — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)