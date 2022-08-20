A major fire broke out in Alexandria's City Center Mall on Saturday evening, August 20. No causality or damage to property has been reported so far. According to videos shared on social media, a huge cloud of smoke was seen at the shopping mall.

Watch Videos Here:

Twitter User Said Fire at City Center Mall in Alexandria:

حريق في مول سيتي سنتر (كارفور) إسكندرية دلوقتي حالا pic.twitter.com/siv13xcZSi — Asser Mattar (@assermattar) August 20, 2022

