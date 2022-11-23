Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he found a closet full of #StayWoke t-shirts at the microblogging site's headquarters in San Francisco. Woke means alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice. However, the word is now mainly used derisively by "conservative" voices. Sharing a video of #StayWoke t-shirts, Elon Musk tweeted: "Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr." One of the responses to his tweet was: "Ewwwww They shed their skin when they left." Elon Musk Announces ‘Holding Off’ Relaunch of Twitter’s $8 Blue Verified ‘Untill There Is High Confidence of Stopping Impersonation’.

Elon Musk Finds Closet Full of #StayWoke T-Shirts:

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)