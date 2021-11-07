Tesla CEO in a Twitter poll asked his 62.5 million followers whether he should sell his 10 per cent share in Tesla. Musk's poll has so far received nearly 2 million response. In a tweet, he said, "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock." In a retweet to himself, he says that he will abide by the results of the poll.

Check out Elon Musk's Tweet Here

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)