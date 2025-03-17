Elon Musk, father of 14 children, praised Hungary's decision not to tax the mother having one child. The European country said that the mother would be exempt from paying income tax until she turned 30 years old. Hungary will completely exempt mothers with two children for life from paying income taxes. The country announced this decision amid a demographic decline. Elon Musk reacted by saying, "Good idea." Elon Musk’s Tesla Starts Certification Process for Model Y and Model 3 Cars Planned for Sale in India.

Elon Musk Praised Hungary’s Decision To Exempt Mothers From Income Tax

