The FAA has shut down 3 airports and closed airspace in parts of North and South Carolina due to national security initiatives. US President Joe Biden said “we are going to take care of it” in reference to the Chinese spy balloon. FAA Closes Airspace Off Coast of South Carolina Amid Suspect of Chinese Spy Balloon Flying Over US.

Check Details Below:

BREAKING: FAA closes airspace in parts of North and South Carolina amid possible plan to shoot down Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic pic.twitter.com/d3XhRKvWDZ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)