The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reopened airspace in Montana after it was briefly closed for undisclosed defence related activities shortly after an unidentified object was shot down over Canada on Saturday. The airspace is in the area around Havre, Montana not far from the U.S. border with Canada. A Chinese surveillance balloon entered Montana airspace last week before being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. US Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Object Flying Over Northern Canada: PM Justin Trudeau.

FAA Reopens Montana Airspace:

FAA says airspace in northern Montana has been reopened. No further details yet. — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 12, 2023

