Dominique Metzger, an Argentinian reporter, was robbed live on air while reporting in Qatar on the FIFA World Cup 2022. Reportedly, the thief stole money and documents stolen from her handbag. According to the Daily Mail, police officials promised to identify the suspect and said she could choose the punishment for the alleged robber. Watch BTS Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Performance on ‘Dreamers’ at the Opening Ceremony in Qatar! (Video).

Female TV Reporter Robbed Live on Air:

Thief Stole Cash and Documents:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)