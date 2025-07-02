A terrifying explosion at a fireworks facility in Esparto, Yolo County, turned the evening sky into a scene of chaos Tuesday. Around 6 PM, California Fire responded to the blaze on County Road 23, with thick black smoke visible for miles, reaching as far as Solano County. Residents reported multiple loud explosions as live fireworks shot uncontrollably across the area. The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services confirmed the facility was the source. Jaw-dropping videos shared on X show fireworks spraying violently as investigators now race to find out what triggered the fiery inferno. Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Erupts Outside Aria Resort and Casino in US After Blast (Watch Video).

Yolo County Fire

BREAKING: Massive explosion at fireworks factory in Yolo County, California. pic.twitter.com/g8osVbwkVw — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 2, 2025

BREAKING: Fireworks warehouse explodes in Yolo County, California, destroying 2 homes pic.twitter.com/kRlVDvu8YV — BNO News (@BNONews) July 2, 2025

