Charles III was formally proclaimed King of the United Kingdom at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday. The proclamation is a public announcement of the accession of the new monarch. King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William – the new Prince of Wales.

Check Tweet:

FLASH: CHARLES III PROCLAIMED KING OF THE UNITED KINGDOM AND THE COMMONWEALTH REALMS — BNO News (@BNONews) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)