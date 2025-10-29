In a tragic Florida incident, a crocodile attacked and killed a golden retriever near Satellite Beach on October 27 as residents watched in horror. The 50–60-pound dog was taken in a canal near South Patrick Drive and Sea Park Boulevard. A viral video shows the crocodile swimming underwater with the golden retriever’s body in its jaws. Wildlife officials quickly arrived, capturing and relocating the reptile. Resident Lea Ann Savage said she saw officers secure the crocodile and cover the deceased pet with a blanket. The heartbreaking scene has gone viral on social media, sparking grief and outrage among animal lovers. Saltwater Crocodiles in Indonesia Are Fake Drowning to Lure Humans Into Water? Viral Video Claiming the Reptile’s ‘Hunting Strategy’ Sparks Reactions Online (Watch).

Crocodile Attacks and Kills Golden Retriever in Florida

NEW: Crocodile snatches a golden retriever near a school zone in Satellite Beach, Florida, prompting residents to demand action. "We have witnessed this crocs behavior change for the last 3 years," the man who posted the following video said. "This is at least the 3rd… pic.twitter.com/ucamG0b0l3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

