It is claimed that saltwater crocodiles in Indonesia have learnt to fake drowning to lure humans into the water. A viral video shows what looks like a crocodile’s claws drowning. However, many are sceptical about this hunting strategy, with some suggesting it might be a monitor lizard instead of a crocodile. The discussions around the video and the topic are more of disbelief and humour, as people have pointed out that trying to rescue a crocodile would be unwise, considering its natural aquatic abilities. View the posts below. Crocodile Surfaces From Water With Body of Woman in Its Jaws, an Hour After Mauling Her to Death in Indonesia, Graphic Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Saltwater Crocodile Drowning?

Crocodiles in Indonesia have learned to “pretend to drown” in order to lure humans in to the water to eat them 🤯🐊 pic.twitter.com/YrMFodvNvC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 8, 2025

Crocodiles Fake Drowning?

Crocodiles pretending to drown to lure preypic.twitter.com/ToBxVyLojO — World's Amazing Things (@Hana_b30) January 8, 2025

Crocodile or Monitor Lizard?

I was so caught up in trying to tell folks crocs don’t actually do this I didn’t even realize this probably isn’t a croc in the video. It’s more than likely a monitor lizard. The toes are too far apart and long. Croc on the left monitor on the right https://t.co/wHeRoMYqN2 pic.twitter.com/ewNhhIu37E — Crocodile Cam⚡️🇨🇻 (@CrocodileCam) January 8, 2025

Show Proof?

Ok, can someone please provide PROOF of at least ONE case where a crocodile lured a human into the water like this… something tells me that’s not what they’re doing, but I could be wrong 💁🏾‍♂️ — Laban L.Z. Reeves (@LZ_Reeves) January 9, 2025

Sure!

Yeah I’m sure a lot of people are jumping to save a drowning crocodile 🐊 — NSBrooklynTV (@NSBrooklyn5) January 8, 2025

