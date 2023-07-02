In an effort to combat the escalating violence and unrest in Paris and certain other municipalities, French authorities have authorised the use of drones by the police force from this evening. The recent protests and riots in Paris have posed significant challenges for law enforcement agencies. To effectively address this situation, the French government has decided to deploy drones as a strategic tool to monitor and manage the ongoing violence. France Riots Video: Nike, Zara, Louis Vuitton Stores Looted in Paris as Unrest Escalates.

Check the Details Below:

BREAKING: French police authorize use of drones in Paris and selected municipalities to deal with riots — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 2, 2023

JUST IN - French police HQ authorizes the use of drones in Paris and in certain other municipalities from this evening amid unrest. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)