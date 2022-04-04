France President Emmanuel Macron has a good shot at a second term. Columnist Pierre Briançon says that Macron will return to power for second time but the winning margin will be smaller than five years ago. He further says that even though Emmanuel Macron's lead is narrowing over his rivals marginally, he remains the arch-favourite. Pierre Briançon also says Emmanuel Macron should come out top in the first round of presidential contest on Sunday due to decent economic record and fragmented opposition.

