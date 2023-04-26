A German court has ruled that a landlord who sunbathed naked in the courtyard of his building was not a valid reason for his tenants to reduce their rental payments. The court held that the tenants were not entitled to any rent reduction as the landlord's behaviour did not constitute a breach of contract. The case was brought by the tenants of the apartment building who claimed that the landlord's behaviour was inappropriate and constituted a violation of their privacy. However, the court found that the landlord had not infringed on the tenants' rights and that their complaints were unfounded. Oral Sex Performed on Cocaine-Coated Penis Leaves German Doctor’s Lover DEAD!

Landlord Sunbathing Naked in the Courtyard of His Building Wasn’t a Reason for His Tenants To Reduce Their Rental Payments: German Court

A German court said that a landlord sunbathing naked in the courtyard of his building wasn't a reason for his tenants to reduce their rental payments. https://t.co/B4iV5jMUaG — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) April 26, 2023

