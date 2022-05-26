On Thursday, Germany approved the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech said that the entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions.

Check tweet:

Germany has approved Covaxin COVID19 vaccine. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions: Bharat Biotech — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)