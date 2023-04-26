Germany on Wednesday said that it had intercepted three Russian military aircrafts over the Baltic Sea. The move comes as the aircrafts were flying without transponder signals. More details are awaited. US Drone-Russian Jet Collision: Video Released by United States Shows Moments When Russia's Fighter Aircraft Hit MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over Black Sea.

