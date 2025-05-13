US President Donald Trump, speaking in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, once again claimed his government brokered a “historic ceasefire” between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions between the countries. “Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent to do it, Donald Trump said. Trump specifically thanked Senator Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance for their role in the negotiations. “Marco, stand up. What a great job you did on that,” he said. “Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together,” he added. Meanwhile, on May 12, India had rebutted US President Donald Trump's claim that trade was a factor in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. ‘There Were No Discussions on Trade’: New Delhi Rebuts Donald Trump’s Claim of Trade as a Tool Used to Help in Reaching Understanding Between India and Pakistan, Say Sources.

‘Go Out, Have Nice Dinner Together’

"Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together..." US President Donald Trump comments on the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Follow live: https://t.co/MMevF268Rz 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/fUPAP3hAr6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 13, 2025

