A two-day weekend for workers in the private sector has been proposed for consideration by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The Ministry is now being compelled to take into consideration the demand made by the private sector workers in the Kingdom for a reassessment of the official working hours. Labour Cases in Abu Dhabi Drop by 40 Pc During 2022: Judicial Department.

Private Sector Employees May Get 2-Day Weekend Off in Saudi

HR Ministry has proposed a 2-day weekend and having a 40 working hours’ week in the private sector. https://t.co/iQvHZiPZIr — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)