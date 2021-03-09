Buckingham Palace responds to Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan on behalf of Queen Elizabeth

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace releases statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth following Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan." https://t.co/6k5NR1em41 pic.twitter.com/TCekWLqQau — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2021

