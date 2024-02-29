Helicopter Crash in Colombia: Chopper Crashes Into Building Moments After Taking Off in Medellin, No Casualties (Watch Video)

A helicopter spiralled out of control just moments and crashed after taking off from a rooftop in Colombia. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 29, 2024 09:08 PM IST

A helicopter spiralled out of control just moments and crashed after taking off from a rooftop in Colombia. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to the local media, two pilots and four passengers were on board when the incident occurred amid strong winds in Colombia's Medellin on Monday night, and all miraculously survived. Colombia Mudslide Video: Landslide in Colombia’s West Kills at Least 18 People and Injures Dozens Others.

Helicopter Crash in Colombia

