In a shocking incident of hit and run that took place in the United States, a driver allegedly hit multiple pedestrians at the National Mall in Washington after jumping red light to evade Secret Service officers. In the incident, one person lost his life while several others were injured. Meanwhile, the United States Secret Service has now launched a manhunt to search for the suspect who is involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident at the National Mall in Washington. As per several news reports, the incident took place when Secret Service officers tried to stop a car with an expired registration. Initially, the suspect agreed to pull over but quickly fled instead. Following this, the suspect ran a red light and hit multiple people who were crossing the street near the National Mall, thereby causing one fatality and injuring several others. US Road Accident: Three Dead, 14 Injured in Illinois Crash Involving Greyhound Bus and Tractor-Trailers, Say Police.

Multiple Pedestrians Hit at the National Mall

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Pedestrians hit at the National Mall after a driver who ran red light trying to evade Secret Service officers⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰Currently The United States Secret Service is actively searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident… pic.twitter.com/zKHQaLwd8X — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 12, 2023

Hit and Run at the National Mall

One dead and another injured after a hit and run at the national mall. @usparkpolicepio tells us they are still searching for the driver. Our latest live report here: pic.twitter.com/yk3G3PGtvk — Elina Shirazi (@elinashirazi) July 13, 2023

