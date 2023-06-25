At least 11 people were killed, and several were injured after unidentified persons opened fire in a billiard hall in Choloma, Honduras, on Saturday night. Initial trends say that this is an organised crime mass shooting. The incident occurred just days after 46 women were killed in gang prison violence. More details are awaited.

