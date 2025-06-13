Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) today, June 13, said that it eliminated three of Iran's Top Military Commanders. These include Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Hossein Salami, the Commander of the IRGC and Gholam Ali Rashid, the Commander of Iran's Emergency Command, who were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes on Iran. IDF also said that they attacked Iran with more than 200 fighter jets. "These are three ruthless mass murderers with international blood on their hands. The world is a better place without them," the IDF said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The Israeli attack on Iran also claimed the lives of Nuclear scientist Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranch, another top nuclear scientist. Hossein Salami Dies: Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Dead as Israel Bombs IRGC Headquarters in Tehran.

The World Is a Better Place Without Them, Says Israel Defense Forces

We can now confirm that the Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Commander of the IRGC and the Commander of Iran’s Emergency Command were all eliminated in the Israeli strikes across Iran by more than 200 fighter jets. These are three ruthless mass murderers with… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)