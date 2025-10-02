A 36-year-old woman in US pleaded for her safety during a horrifying assault inside her Norwood apartment building early Sunday, reportedly asking, “How much can I give you to stop?” The New York Post reports that 21-year-old Kenneth Siriboe allegedly approached her in the hallway around 5 am, covering her mouth, squeezing her throat, punching her and raping her. He then stole her Coach purse, wallet, USD 250 in cash, identification and keys before fleeing. NYPD released footage showing Siriboe running down the stairwell. Authorities arrested him the next day in another Bronx building. He was arraigned Monday on charges including rape, robbery, burglary, grand larceny, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Bail was set at USD 30,000. Police continue to investigate any links to other incidents. US Shocker: Columbia Transgender Migrant Allegedly Stalks, Rapes Teenager Boy in New York City Bathroom; Arrested.

Woman Pleads as Man Rapes Her in Bronx Apartment

🚨WANTED FOR A Rape: on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at approximately 5:00 A.M., in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Putnam Place, in the confines of the 52nd Precinct, a 36-year-old female victim was sexually assaulted by an unknown individual pic.twitter.com/hhkCCqUTZ3 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of NYPD Crime Stoppers). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)