A 30-year-old transgender woman, Nicol Suarez, originally from Colombia and wanted by federal immigration officials, has been arrested in connection with the alleged stalking and rape of a 14-year-old boy in Manhattan in the US. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday when Suarez followed the boy into a bathroom at a bodega near Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem of New York City. After the attack, the boy managed to leave the bathroom and sought help from witnesses, who subsequently notified the police. Suarez was apprehended the next day and has been charged with first-degree rape. US: School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Male Student in Texas, Later Released on USD 50,000 Bond.

Columbia Transgender Migrant Arrested for Raping Teen in US

NEW: Transgender migrant from Colombia arrested for allegedly r*ping a 14-year-old boy in a bathroom in New York City, according to the New York Post. 30-year-old Nicol Suarez reportedly followed the teen into a bathroom in East Harlem. Following the alleged assault, the boy… pic.twitter.com/rrNPsejxjp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)