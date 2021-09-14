Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday. Reports inform that heavy rainfall of up to 20 inches lashed parts of Coastal Texas, storm-battered Louisiana, and several regions in the Gulf Coast. Nicholas was the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane Nicholas touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles (17 kilometers) west southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas, with maximum winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall, pounds coastal Texas, Louisiana with rain https://t.co/0DPPj2Phi5 pic.twitter.com/cYH00yoThC — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

