An Ohio realtor, Stephanie Lovins, has lost her job after leaving a racist message on a restaurant receipt at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus. Instead of tipping her server, Ricardo, a US citizen working two jobs, Lovins wrote, “I hope Trump deports you.” She also added, “Zero. You suck!” in the tip section. A fellow server shared the receipt online, sparking massive social media outrage. Ricardo’s employer confirmed he only worked Sundays and that Lovins was upset over a coupon policy. Century 21, Lovins’ employer, cut ties with her, stating, “Hate has no place in our brand.” The incident has fueled discussions about racism and workplace accountability. US: 500K Migrants at Risk for Deportation As Trump Administration Moves To End Biden-Era ‘Humanitarian Parole’ Programme.

Ohio Realtor Fired After Leaving Racist Note on Mexican Restaurant Receipt

Ohio realtor leaves no tip at Mexican restaurant—writes "I Hope Trump Deports You!!!" Stephanie Lovins has now been fired from Century 21 after writing the racist note to waiter. Turns out his name is Ricardo, and he's a disabled U.S. citizen who works 2 jobs-7 days a week… pic.twitter.com/uEHr3RIehE — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) March 4, 2025

