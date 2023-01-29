Thousands of people on Sunday gathered at the largest Buddhist temple in Africa to witness the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. A video of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Africa has gone viral on social media. The video shows artists performing traditional dances as the country celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year at one of the largest Buddhist temple in Africa.

Chinese Lunar New Year Celebrations in Africa

ICYMI: Thousands gathered at Africa's largest Buddhist temple for Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations pic.twitter.com/SRMbmuELFO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2023

