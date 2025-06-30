In the latest development in the Idaho shooting, the suspect who shot firefighters near an Idaho wildfire in the US was found dead. The development comes after Idaho firefighters were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community on Sunday, June 29. At least two people were killed as the suspect unleashed barrages of gunfire over several hours in an attack the governor called a "heinous" assault. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred when crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d'Alene around 1:30 pm (local time). Idaho Shooting: 2 Killed in Sniper Ambush at Canfield Mountain As Firefighters and Police Officers Come Under Siege From Rifle Fire in Kootenai County Near Coeur d'Alene (Videos).

Suspect Who Shot Firefighters in Idaho Found Dead

BREAKING: Suspect found dead after shooting firefighters near Idaho wildfire, police say — BNO News (@BNONews) June 30, 2025

