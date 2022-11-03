Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took to social media to condemn the attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister sustained bullet injury when unidentified assailants opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province. In his tweet, Sharif said, "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. " He also said that he prays for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured people. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Suspect, Who Opened Fire at Former Pakistan PM’s Long March, Shot Dead.

Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Attacks on Imran Khan

I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. 1/2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

