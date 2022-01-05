India reported 58,097 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, health experts have called for preparations to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed by a new wave of patients. India has also recorded 2,000 Omicron patients.

