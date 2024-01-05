The Indian Navy, on Friday, January 5, secured the crew, including the 15 Indians, on the highjacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in a daring operation. News agency ANI reported that all people onboard MV Lila Norfolk are safe. " Indian Navy Marine Commandos are carrying out sanitisation operations in other parts of the vessel," Military officials told ANI. Indian Navy Warship Reaches Hijacked Vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia Coast, Issues Warning to Pirates.

Indian Navy Secures Crew

All the crew, including 15 Indians, onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk have been secured and are safe. Indian Navy Marine Commandos are carrying out sanitisation operations in other parts of the vessel: Military officials to ANI pic.twitter.com/HUToLWJUO9 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Hijacked MV Lila Norfolk Secured

#WATCH | Indian Navy’s boat near the hijacked vessel MV Lili Norfolk in the Arabian Sea. Indian Navy commandos secured the hijacked ship and rescued the crew including 15 Indians. The sanitisation operations are still on: Indian Navy officials pic.twitter.com/fJz02HSExV — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

