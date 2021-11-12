Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm has priced its shares at the top of the range for its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offering (IPO). Paytm has fixed an offer price of Rs 2,150 apiece for its initial share-sale.

India's Paytm prices stock at top of range in $2.5 bln IPO https://t.co/xIPYf55kIw pic.twitter.com/3t9XEv8bOl — Reuters (@Reuters) November 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)