Prominent Iranian cleric Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has issued a fatwa labelling US President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu as—enemies waging war against God—for actions that, he claims, threaten the sovereignty and unity of the Islamic Ummah. The fatwa declares that any Muslim or Islamic state cooperating with such individuals is committing a forbidden act. Ayatollah Shirazi called on Muslims worldwide to take a strong stance against these figures, even if it involves personal hardship, framing it as a duty in defense of Islam and its leadership. Israeli Strike on Evin Prison: Iran’s Judiciary Says at Least 71 Killed in IDF Attack on Notorious Evin Prison.

Iran’s Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Declares Trump, Netanyahu as Enemies of Islam in New Fatwa

JUST IN - Iran's Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi issues fatwa, calling Muslims around the world to kill Trump and Netanyahu, declaring them "enemies of God." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)