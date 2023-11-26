Hamas on Sunday said that the IDF killed the Commander of the Northern Brigade, Ahmad Al-Ghandour and the Commander of the Rocket Division, Ayman Siam. Al Ghandour was one of the senior members of the organisation, who held the position for at least 18 years and was a key factor within the organisation. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Cease-Fire Enters Second Day With More Hostages To Be Exchanged and Critical Supplies Delivered.

Senior Hamas Leader Ahmed Al-Ghandour Killed

Hamas says senior commander Ahmed al-Ghandour, in charge of northern Gaza, was killed in war, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

