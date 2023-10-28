Israel has urged the citizens of Gaza to relocate to the southern region of the city for ‘immediate safety’ in a recent advisory video posted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). “Attention citizens of Gaza. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defence Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of Northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate to South”, an IDF spokesperson stated in the video posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, October 28. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Death Toll From Israeli Military Strikes on Gaza Strip Exceeds 7,700.

IDF Issues Advisory for Gaza Residents

An urgent message for the residents of Gaza: pic.twitter.com/GAW3a7lWt8 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2023

