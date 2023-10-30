At least one person has suffered serious injuries in Monday morning shooting attack in Israel's Jerusalem. The shooting attack took place near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in central Jerusalem. The "terrorist" was neutralised by the police shortly after carrying out the attack. More details are awaited. Israel-Hamas War: US Pushed Israel To Restore Communications in Gaza, Says Report.

Israel Terror Attack

MADA: 1 person seriously injured from a shooting terror attack on the light rail in Jerusalem. The police announced: the terrorist was neutralized. https://t.co/Ing2UX93Fu — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 30, 2023

Israel Shooting

BREAKING: Initial reports of a terror attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem, Israeli media reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2023

