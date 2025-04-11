Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalised in Rio Grande do Norte state on Friday, April 11, after complaining of severe abdominal pain. His son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, issued a statement about his father's health. More details are awaited. Pope Francis Health Update: Pontiff's Hospital Treatment Changed To Fight ‘Complex’ Medical Condition, Says Vatican.

Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised

BREAKING - Brazil's Bolsonaro on way to hospital with severe pain in abdomen — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 11, 2025

