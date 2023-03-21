Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on his way to Ukraine, local media reported. Kishida will become the last leader from a Group of Seven leading democracy to visit the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion about a year ago. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin That Today’s Era Is Not of War, Says Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Kishida On Way To Ukraine:

Japan Prime Minister Kishida on way to Ukraine: local media pic.twitter.com/v2R8L3s2A4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)