United States president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extend best wishes to Muslims in the US and worldwide as Ramadan begins this year. He wished everyone to experience "a blessed and prosperous month". Happy Nowruz 2023 Wishes: US President Joe Biden Extends Persian New Year Greetings, Hosts Reception at White House (Watch Video).

Biden Wishes Ramadan Kareem

Jill and I wish Muslim communities here at home and around the world a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadan Kareem! pic.twitter.com/YAC2eHXePa — President Biden (@POTUS) March 22, 2023

