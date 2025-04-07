JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in his annual letter to shareholders, expressed concerns over recent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Dimon cautioned against the turmoil caused by US tariffs and a global trade war, which could slow growth in the world's largest economy, spur inflation, and potentially lead to lasting negative consequences. ‘World Leaders Are Dying To Make a Deal’ Says US President Donald Trump As He Stands Firm on ‘Reciprocal Tariffs’.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon Warns Tariffs Could Fuel US Inflation, Slow Growth

BREAKING 🚨 JPMorgan Chase CEO warns tariffs 'will likely increase inflation,' slow down growth — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 7, 2025

