There has been a large scale internet blackout in Italy. The country is in the midst of a major internet outage with high impact to leading operator Telecom Italia. According to real-time network data, national connectivity is at 26% of ordinary levels currently. Internet User Alert: Never Search on These Things on Internet in 2023, As You Might Land in Trouble .

Internet Blackout in Italy:

JUST IN - Large-scale Internet blackout in Italy: reports — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 5, 2023

⚠️ Confirmed: #Italy is in the midst of a major internet outage with high impact to leading operator Telecom Italia; real-time network data show national connectivity at 26% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing 📉 #TIMDown pic.twitter.com/Ypo8UBuxeV — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 5, 2023

