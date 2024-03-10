In her first public statement since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, thanked the people on Sunday for their support. She posted a photo of herself with her three children.

In the picture, which was shot by her husband, Prince William, the heir apparent, Kate, 42, was seen with Princess Charlotte, Princes George and Louis, with a healthy smile on her face. In Britain, Mother's Day is observed on Sunday. According to her Kensington Palace office, the family resides in Windsor, where the picture was shot earlier this week. Following surgery in January for an undisclosed, non-cancerous ailment, Kate was hospitalised for two weeks. She hasn't been spotted in public since, and according to Kensington Palace, she won't probably be back on official duties until after Easter, which is at the end of this month. Recently, there have been wild speculations and allegations on social media regarding the princess's health. She hasn't been seen in public since Christmas Day. Princess of Wales Hospitalised: Kate Middleton in London Hospital for Abdominal Surgery.

Kate Middleton's First Official Photo Since Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

