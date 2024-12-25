Twenty-five people survived the initial impact of the Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grzony Flight J28243 crash in Kazakhstan's Aqtau city, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakstan said. Five, including an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old teen, suffered serious injuries. The aircraft, an Embraer 190, was an Azerbaijan Airlines commercial flight en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members. Due to heavy fog at its original destination, the plane was rerouted to Aqtau, approximately 1,800 kilometres away. However, as the plane neared Aqtau International Airport, an unspecified crisis led to an emergency landing request, though the aircraft tragically crashed before reaching the airport. Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Grzony Flight J28243 Crashes Near Aktau Airport, Video of Aircraft Busting Into Flames Surfaces.

Kazakhstan Plane Crash

