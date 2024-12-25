An incident of plane crash has been reported from Kazakhstan. According to initial reports, a passenger plane (Flight J28243) from Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near Aktau Airport on Wednesday, December 25. The plane was carrying 72 people from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grzony in Russia's Chechnya. A video of the plane crash showed the aircraft bursting into flames also surfaced online. Brazil Plane Crash: 10 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Shops in Gramado; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash in Kazakhstan:

BREAKING: Passenger plane crashes near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/M2DtYe6nZU — BNO News (@BNONews) December 25, 2024

More Details About Flight J28243 Crash in Kazakhstan

Flight #J28243 that crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan is an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer ERJ-190 with registration 4K-AZ65.#J28243 took off from Baku at 03:55 UTC time and was flying to Grozny. The aircraft was exposed to strong GPS jamming which made the aircraft… pic.twitter.com/rM1Q0jmMPt — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)