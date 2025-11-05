A UPS MD-11 cargo plane carrying nearly 280,000 gallons of fuel crashed and burst into flames seconds after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday evening, November 4, killing at least three people and injuring several others. The aircraft, identified as UPS Flight 2976 and bound for Honolulu, erupted into a massive fireball shortly after lifting off around 5:15 p.m. local time, according to officials. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll could rise as emergency crews continue to search the wreckage. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed multiple explosions rocked the area, prompting a shelter-in-place order within a five-mile radius. Dramatic videos captured the jet’s left wing ablaze moments before impact, followed by thick black smoke engulfing the crash site. The FAA and NTSB have launched a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fiery crash. Massachusetts Plane Crash: Small Aircraft Socata TBM 700 Crashes on I-195 Median, Catches Fire in US; 2 Dead and 1 Injured (Watch Videos).

UPS MD-11 Plane Bursts Into Flames After Takeoff From Louisville Airport

BREAKING 🚨 Louisville mayor says UPS plane had 280,000 gallons of fuel when it crashed https://t.co/GN7bJgkLbn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 4, 2025

Multiple Explosions Rock Louisville as UPS Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff

JUST IN: The plane that crashed near the Louisville, Kentucky airport was a UPS MD-11 plane, according to CNN. A shelter-in-place has been issued for locations within 5 miles of the airport. "The McDonnell Douglas MD-11F is a freight transport aircraft manufactured originally… pic.twitter.com/OUlX92eQZl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2025

UPS Cargo Plane Carrying 280,000 Gallons of Fuel Crashes in Kentucky

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 4, 2025

Video Shows UPS Cargo Plane Exploding Moments After Lift-Off From Louisville Airport

BREAKING 🚨🚨 Video shows moment UPS Flight 2976 crashes during takeoff from Louisville International Airport, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/Lg8LchEqRN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 4, 2025

