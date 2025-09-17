Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has threatened to lay a “historic siege” on the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, Canada, on September 18, citing demands for accountability over the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to a report, a notice circulating on social media, the group warned Indo-Canadians to avoid routine visits to the consulate on that day. SFJ claimed the protest aims to highlight alleged Indian state-directed espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil. Officials have yet to confirm the threat as the notice continues to circulate on social media. Khalistani Groups Including BKI and ISYF Receive Financial Support From Canada for Politically Motivated Violence Within the Country: Report.

Sikh for Justice Threatens To Siege Indian Consulate in Canada

BREAKING: Khalistani outfit 'Sikh For Justice' threatens to siege the Indian Consulate in Canada's Vancouver tomorrow (September 18) pic.twitter.com/6POgHkV1sh — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vani Mehrotra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

