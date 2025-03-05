The Kilauea Volcano, one of the most active in the world, erupted once again, sending lava fountains soaring over 150 feet into the air. This marks the 12th eruption since December, reaffirming the volcano’s relentless activity. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the latest eruption produced small, intermittent lava flows from both the south and north cones. While the spectacle drew attention from residents and tourists, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to assess any potential risks. Kilauea, the youngest volcano in Hawaii, has a history of frequent eruptions, with its fiery displays shaping the island’s landscape over centuries. Officials have advised residents and visitors to stay informed and follow safety guidelines as volcanic activity continues. Kilauea Volcano Eruption: Lava Fountain Spews Over 100 Feet Into the Air From Volcano in Hawaii (Watch Video).

Volcano Eruption Shoots Lava 150 Feet High in 12th Eruption Since December

🌋 The Kilauea Volcano, the youngest and most active in Hawaii, erupted for the 12th time since December ⏩️According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption featured small, intermittent lava flows from both the south and north cones https://t.co/4QdOGCPa0d pic.twitter.com/YDv4mnoj7k — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 5, 2025

